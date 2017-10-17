Lightning strike causes power loss

A lightning strike meant as many as 495 people in the south mainland suffered a loss of power last night (Monday).

The lightning hit a hydro pole near Belleville House, Sandwick, causing a fire around 10.25pm.

After the blaze had been put out by 10.40pm, a hydro engineer isolated the power supply and carried out repairs so houses got their electric back by 11.29pm.

A statement from Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks said: “SSEN would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused and thanks its customers for their patience while repairs were carried out.”