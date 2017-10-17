17th October 2017

Lightning strike causes power loss

0 comments, , by , in News, ST Online

A lightning strike meant as many as 495 people in the south mainland suffered a loss of power last night (Monday).

The lightning hit a hydro pole near Belleville House, Sandwick, causing a fire around 10.25pm.

After the blaze had been put out by 10.40pm, a hydro engineer isolated the power supply and carried out repairs so houses got their electric back by 11.29pm.

A statement from Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks said: “SSEN would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused and thanks its customers for their patience while repairs were carried out.”

Tags:
Lightning
Sandwick
ssen

More articles about Lightning, Sandwick and ssen

Volunteers needed for missing dog search
Volunteers needed for missing dog search
16/10/2017
Sandwick day is a miles better – with pony rides and plenty more besides
Sandwick day is a miles better – with pony rides and plenty more besides
29/07/2017
New acts rub shoulders with award winners at Sandwick
New acts rub shoulders with award winners at Sandwick
29/04/2017
Young Ollie completes 100-mile challenge and raises thousands for cancer research
Young Ollie completes 100-mile challenge and raises thousands for cancer research
05/07/2016
Sandwick bairns find ‘St Kilda Mailboat’
Sandwick bairns find ‘St Kilda Mailboat’
27/03/2016
Youth leader ‘aggrieved’ by trust chairman’s comments
Youth leader ‘aggrieved’ by trust chairman’s comments
16/10/2015

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

Copyright © 1996 - 2017 The Shetland Times LtdTerms and Conditions
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top