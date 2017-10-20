Charged with multiple dog offences

A 29-year-old man alleged to have repeatedly walked his dog without a muzzle has had his case continued without plea.

Alan Watson, of Sandwall, Lerwick, appeared at Lerwick Sheriff Court on Friday charged with repeatedly failing to comply with a dog control notice imposed on 25th May this year.

He faces five charges dating from 25th June to 15th July, alleging he walked his dog without a muzzle or without both a leash and muzzle.

The sixth charge against Watson, which is said to have occurred on 1st August, alleges that he allowed the dog out into a public street without a muzzle or lead.

He made no plea and was released on bail by honorary sheriff Willie Shannon who said that he was letting him go primarily out of concern for the welfare of the dog if Watson was to be remanded in custody.