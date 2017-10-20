New school to be opened to the public

Members of the public are to be given the chance to tour the new Anderson High School next month.

The council will open the school’s doors to interested parties on two Saturdays in November. The first open day will be on 4th November and the second on the 11th.

The guided tours will take place between 11am and 3pm and are expected to last around one hour.

Anyone interested in attending is encouraged to book in advance, providing a booking name, the number in the party, a preferred start time and date and contact details.

To make a booking people are asked to email AHS.opendaybookings@shetland.gov.uk or call 01595 808080.