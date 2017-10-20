20th October 2017

New school to be opened to the public

0 comments, , by , in News, ST Online

Members of the public are to be given the chance to tour the new Anderson High School next month.

The council will open the school’s doors to interested parties on two Saturdays in November. The first open day will be on 4th November and the second on the 11th.

The guided tours will take place between 11am and 3pm and are expected to last around one hour.

Anyone interested in attending is encouraged to book in advance, providing a booking name, the number in the party, a preferred start time and date and contact details.

To make a booking people are asked to email AHS.opendaybookings@shetland.gov.uk or call 01595 808080.

Tags:
Anderson High School
clickimin
education
Shetland Islands Council

More articles about Anderson High School, clickimin, education and Shetland Islands Council

Transport poverty threat for isles drivers
Transport poverty threat for isles drivers
18/10/2017
Hundreds bid farewell to Janet Courtney Hostel at special reunion
Hundreds bid farewell to Janet Courtney Hostel at special reunion
14/10/2017
“Landmark day for Shetland” as council handed new Anderson High School
“Landmark day for Shetland” as council handed new Anderson High School
10/10/2017
Alien monstrosities (Johann Siebert)
Alien monstrosities (Johann Siebert)
10/10/2017
WATCH: Packing up in full flow at Anderson High School
WATCH: Packing up in full flow at Anderson High School
06/10/2017
Not the AHS halls! (Peter Gear)
Not the AHS halls! (Peter Gear)
05/10/2017

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

Copyright © 1996 - 2017 The Shetland Times LtdTerms and Conditions
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top