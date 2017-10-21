21st October 2017

Local boat lands ‘golden’ surprise

0 comments, , by , in News, ST Online

The NAFC Marine Centre received a surprise delivery this week when they accepted a second rare albino haddock.

In a strange coincidence, this albino – or ‘golden’ – haddock landed was nearly a year after the first specimen delivered to the Scalloway centre. And on both occasions it was local fishing boat Resilient which made the find.

NAFC Marine Centre technician Leanna Henderson said: “I have only ever seen two ‘golden’ haddock and it seems incredible that they were both caught by the same boat almost exactly a year apart.”

The previous ‘golden’ haddock was caught while fishing north of Unst and landed on 20th October 2016. That was the first one that anyone at the college had seen. The second albino haddock was caught this week, north of Fair Isle.

‘Golden’ haddock are very rare, although a handful have previously been caught around Britain and Ireland, and very little scientific information is available about the condition. It is thought to be caused by a genetic abnormality that means that the fish’s skin cells do not make any pigment.

Having grown to a length of about 45cm the haddock is thought to have been several years old.

Tags:
Fair Isle
fishing
Marine
NAFC Marine Centre
Scalloway

More articles about Fair Isle, fishing, Marine, NAFC Marine Centre and Scalloway

New fish farm management course at NAFC Marine Centre
New fish farm management course at NAFC Marine Centre
29/08/2017
Spurs claim Fraser Cup after overcoming strong Ness challenge
Spurs claim Fraser Cup after overcoming strong Ness challenge
20/08/2017
GALLERY: Boat Week parade
GALLERY: Boat Week parade
14/08/2017
Trans-atlantic voyager washed up in Boddam delights youngsters
Trans-atlantic voyager washed up in Boddam delights youngsters
13/08/2017
Knab development, paedophile jailed and Flybe criticism
Knab development, paedophile jailed and Flybe criticism
28/07/2017
Brimful of nostalgia, Catherine’s book remembers a different way of life
Brimful of nostalgia, Catherine’s book remembers a different way of life
22/07/2017

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

Copyright © 1996 - 2017 The Shetland Times LtdTerms and Conditions
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top