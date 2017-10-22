Ambulance vandalised

Police are appealing for information after an ambulance was vandalised.

The incident is believed to have taken place overnight on Saturday 21st October or early Sunday morning, while the ambulance was parked on Market Street, Lerwick.

Police described the incident as a “mindless act of vandalism” and said that the vandalism “has the potential to put the vehicle off the road until repair work is completed”.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police by calling 101 or by attending Lerwick Police Station in person.