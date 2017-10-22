Shetland District Cup campaign continues

The Shetland hockey team will proceed to the next round of the Scottish District Cup following success on the mainland.

After a draw in regular time Shetland beat Falkirk and Linlithgow 4-3 on penalty flicks at the Aberdeen Sports Village on Sunday afternoon.

Shetland took the lead through Victoria Duthie and later missed a penalty flick which would have given them a two-goal cushion.

The local side nearly paid for that mistake when Falkirk and Linlithgow equalised five minutes from the end. But after a penalty flicks decider it was Shetland who booked a place in the third round.