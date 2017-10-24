24th October 2017

Gas plant dispute looks set to continue

24th October 2017

The industrial dispute at Shetland Gas Plant looks set to rumble on as workers have been advised to reject the offer put on the table by their bosses at Aker.

The stand-off, which began at the end of September, centres on a request for a four per cent pay rise and a call for holiday rights to be honoured.

However, despite an earlier meeting being labelled “constructive”, a settlement appears to remain outwith the parties’ grasp.

Unite the Union regional officer John Boland, representing the workers, said: “An offer was put to us by Aker and is out to a consultative ballot with our members which closes next week. We are not recommending acceptance as we believe the offer is too low.”

The Total-run plant, which opened in May 2016, processes gas from the Laggan and Tormore fields west of Shetland. It sits beside Sullom Voe terminal.

