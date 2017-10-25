25th October 2017

Ferry breakdowns prompt fresh calls for fair funding

0 comments, , by , in Headlines, News, Public Affairs, ST Online

Mounting calls are being made for the Scottish government to dig deep and help fund internal ferries – on the back of several ferry breakdowns.

North Isles councillor and transport and environment chairman Ryan Thomson is urging the Scottish government to deliver on its promise of fair ferry funding.

On Monday the Bressay service was suspended after the Leirna developed a fault.

Meanwhile, on Saturday the Bluemull Sound service between Yell and Unst was suspended after the Bigga had a technical problem.

A frustrated Mr Thomson took to Facebook on Sunday lamenting the vessels, as well as arguing the need for fixed links.

“Yet more repairs being done on our ageing ferry fleet this morning,” he said.

“Fixed links are no longer a want, but a need, not only for those living on Unst and Yell, but also the tax payer who pay millions of pounds every year for maintenance and repairs.

“Perhaps if the full cost of our internal ferries, plus maintenance, repairs and upgrades to terminals and all capital expenditure was coming out of the Scottish governments budget rather than the SIC budget they might be more open to discussions on how to progress.”

Fellow SIC councillors liked the comment and offered support to Mr Thomson, including North Isles councillor Duncan Simpson.

Mr Simpson said:”First it is essential that our service does not deteriorate any further.

“We must secure funding for the short term as well as for the capital replacement costs. I fear cuts to the service would hasten the depopulation of all isles involved. Action is certainly needed.”

Ryan Thomson

By Mr Thomson’s count, there have been at least 15 times since July where ferries have been cancelled because of breakdowns or unplanned maintenance.

He told The Shetland Times there was “absolutely no question” that a tunnel between Unst and Yell made sense, both economically and financially. In Whalsay there were arguments for and against, he said.

“The more pressing challenge is to get fair funding for our internal ferries,” said Mr Thomson.

“If we don’t get fair funding for our internal ferries the consequences are pretty poor to say it lightly.”

The transport committee chief said the SIC was spending £7.5 million on internal ferries, which should instead be going on the likes of social care and schools.

“It shouldn’t be on the Shetland public to pay that,” he argued.

“It’s becoming more and more pressing and it’s absolutely essential that we get something sorted now as soon as possible.”

Mr Thomson was asked whether the SIC could delve into its reserves, which are in excess of £200 million, to pay for fixed links.

He said the local authority already used its savings – spending about £12-15million out of reserves last year.

“We dip into our reserves every single year to pay for our revenue costs. It’s the capital we don’t touch in terms of our reserves.

“The capital makes us money and the money we make on that capital is already paying for the services that the Shetland Isles needs.

“We do spend the reserves and we do spend the money that the reserves make for us.

“If we start spending the capital you can only spend it once. As soon as the reserves are gone you’re going to face a cliff edge.”

He said like other local authorities the SIC was faced with a reduction in government grant, but when it came to ferry funding “all we want for our internal ferries is what the Scottish government promised us.”

• For a more in-depth article on ferry funding, see this week’s Shetland Times.

Tags:
ferries
Fixed Links
North Isles
Ryan Thomson
Transport
Tunnels

More articles about ferries, Fixed Links, North Isles, Ryan Thomson, Transport and Tunnels

Bus driver hits out at airport parking
Bus driver hits out at airport parking
21/10/2017
Mr Pot and Mr Kettle (Jonathan Wills)
Mr Pot and Mr Kettle (Jonathan Wills)
19/10/2017
Ferry journeys set to be affected by bad weather
Ferry journeys set to be affected by bad weather
16/10/2017
Unst radar base proposals confirmed
Unst radar base proposals confirmed
11/09/2017
Sudden closure of bar comes in for criticism
Sudden closure of bar comes in for criticism
15/07/2017
Ferry contract must pay heed to booming fishing industry, says Collins
Ferry contract must pay heed to booming fishing industry, says Collins
10/07/2017

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

Copyright © 1996 - 2017 The Shetland Times LtdTerms and Conditions
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top