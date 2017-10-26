Ghosts, skeletons and a spooky tale…

In celebration of Hallowe’en this week’s podcast focuses on the infamous Windhouse in Yell.

Podcast host Marjolein Robertson speaks to Davy Cooper, storyteller, about the various myths and legends behind house. Next, Val Turner joins to talk about recent findings discovered at Windhouse that have been featured in The Shetland Times and the national news.

Finally, Mike Grundon, BBC Radio Shetland presenter, shares an incident when he visited Windhouse several years ago.

Enjoy our Hallowe’en special!

If you have any suggestions for future podcasts please do email them to:editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk