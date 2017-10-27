Ferry disruption

Serco NorthLink is warning of delays to its service because of bad weather this weekend.

It said the Hjaltland sailing from Aberdeen is expected to arrive in two hour late on Saturday morning.

Friday’s southbound sailing via Kirkwall may also be delayed.

Saturday’s northbound service will not be calling at Kirkwall, and will leave Aberdeen at 5pm.

Saturday’s southbound service to Aberdeen is expected to be dealyed in its arrival by up to an hour.