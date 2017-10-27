New School, ferry funding and the White House fiasco
• Council has shelled out more than half a million pounds in rent on North Ness offices over a year after evacuation
• Momentous day for isles education as pupils enter new Anderson High School
• New demands call for Scottish government to live up to promises on fair ferry funding
• Care worker Gemma aims to conquer Everest base camp for charity
• ‘Chump’ is convicted at Lerwick Sheriff Court
• Chairman quits Living Lerwick but BID still ‘setting sights high’