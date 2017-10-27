27th October 2017

Nice one for an act! (Donnie Morrison)

Nice one for an act! (Donnie Morrison)
1 comment, , by , in Readers' Views, ST Online

I have racked my brains as to why Scotland’s “Thin Blue Line” should have to squander some of their limited resources in order to protect the Foula residents from the potentially horrific use of a “wirm aeten” air rifle.

The only conclusion I can come to is it must be some sort of expensive PR stunt to help the squads who have been unable to think of an act for the forthcoming guizing season.
My God you couldna mak it up.

Donnie Morrison
Setter,
Weisdale.

Tags:
Lerwick Sheriff Court
Letters
Up-Helly-A'

More articles about Lerwick Sheriff Court, Letters and Up-Helly-A'

Man who groped and kissed women’s buttocks told to expect jail
Man who groped and kissed women’s buttocks told to expect jail
27/10/2017
Man’s boyhood air rifle forfeited after police raid at Foula home
Man’s boyhood air rifle forfeited after police raid at Foula home
26/10/2017
‘Stupid’ Navy man fined after taking works van
‘Stupid’ Navy man fined after taking works van
25/10/2017
Sent back to jail after admitting supplying cannabis
Sent back to jail after admitting supplying cannabis
25/10/2017
Charged with multiple dog offences
Charged with multiple dog offences
20/10/2017
Husband who subjected wife to years of domestic abuse jailed
Husband who subjected wife to years of domestic abuse jailed
11/10/2017

One comment

  1. Allen Fraser

    Na Donnie, I doot da polis high-command towt some-een sayin “a lok o’ folk owning pellet röls hae let them loose in Foula” meant “there’s a lot of folk with pellet rifles roaming about on Foula.
    Community policing – you know it makes sense.

    Reply

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

Copyright © 1996 - 2017 The Shetland Times LtdTerms and Conditions
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top