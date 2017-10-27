Nice one for an act! (Donnie Morrison)

I have racked my brains as to why Scotland’s “Thin Blue Line” should have to squander some of their limited resources in order to protect the Foula residents from the potentially horrific use of a “wirm aeten” air rifle.

The only conclusion I can come to is it must be some sort of expensive PR stunt to help the squads who have been unable to think of an act for the forthcoming guizing season.

My God you couldna mak it up.

Donnie Morrison

Setter,

Weisdale.