WATCH: New Anderson High School opens for classes

Anderson High School pupils arrived for their first classes in the new school building this morning (Friday, 27th October 2017).

Around 450 pupils, from s4 to s6, took part in a procession from Clickimin leisure centre to the £55 million school across the road.

Lerwick pipe band provided musical accompaniment to the approach, while Lerwick brass band soundtracked the first steps inside.

The honour of being first to cross the threshold fell to Kaylee-Ann Best, who was followed by twins Leila and Matthew Lyall, Martyna Lotowska and Cintia Fazekas.

Shetland Islands Council’s education and families committee chairman George Smith and vice chairman Theo Smith handed a commemorative badge to every pupil.

The rest of the school (s1 to s3) will have their first day in the new building on Monday.