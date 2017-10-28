Fire in Sandveien house

Firefighters were called to a house-fire in Lerwick’s Sandveien during the early hours of Saturday morning.

Two Lerwick appliances attended the address after the fire, caused by an electrical fault, took hold.

Fire crews used breathing apparatus sets and hose-reel jets to help put out the living room fire after receiving the call just before quarter past one.

They also used a thermal imaging camera in the incident.

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said the stop message came in at 2.24am, although firefighters were continuing to dampen down at the scene after that time.

Police Sergeant David Smith said there were no “malicious” circumstances surrounding the accidental fire.

He said the neighbouring house had been evacuated as a precaution, but the residents were allowed back in shortly afterwards. No-one was injured.