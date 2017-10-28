28th October 2017

Police warning over HMRC scam

A warning has been issued of a new telephone scam where the scammer contacts people at random claiming to be from revenue and customers.

Police say victims are falsely told they owe the tax office money and court proceedings are being taken against them.

Advice from the Police is to hang up the call immediately. Folk are also being warned not, in any circumstances, to provide any form of personal or banking detail over the phone.

Anyone concerned about their status with HMRC, police say, should contact them direct.

  1. Lindsay Wiseman

    Many thanks for reporting this scam. We did have a message left on our answering machine about the same thing. The call came from a mobile phone (07537184546) asking me to press 1 to speak to our case officer. The mob network operator: STOUR MARINE from a London district.

