Weather causes ferry delays

Wintry weather has brought disruption to NorthLink’s ferries to and from the isles.

The Hrossey will tonight sail direct from Aberdeen to Lerwick, missing out her call into Kirkwall.

NorthLink warn her arrival into Lerwick may be subject to minor weather related delays.

Similarly, the southbound sailing to Aberdeen of the Hjaltland may suffer delays of up to one hour. Her return journey is expected to face similar problems before berthing at Kirkwall.

The schedule for freight sailings has also taken a hit. The Hildasay was due to leave Aberdeen for Lerwick tonight at 6pm. But her departure has been delayed 24 hours.

Today also brought cancellations and delays on the Pentland Firth crossing, with the 11am Stromness to Scrabster service being called off, as well as the 1.15pm return voyage.

The 4.45pm sailing from Stromness to Scrabster will leave earlier than scheduled at 4pm, and the 7pm sailing from Scrabster to Stromness will now sail at 6pm with weather related delays.

Tomorrow’s 12 noon sailing from Scrabster is now expected to depart at 11am.