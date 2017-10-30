30th October 2017

Bring back the Brenda (Ronnie Williamson)

Tunnels to any island would cost millions, would take years to complete, and would be paid for as in Norway by tolls.

As far as Bressay is concerned the isles would be an annexe to Lerwick with houses all along the west face of the island, as building land is scarce in Lerwick. Do the Bressa folk want that?

I would say as a footnote: Bring back the Brenda. She always sailed and was regular, and even in winter the Norna took over and she was regular too. Some folk on the island won’t remember any of those ferries.

So, cash-strapped council, I doubt no tunnels or bridges.

Ronnie Williamson
1 Colonial Place,
Virkie.

One comment

  1. Michael Garriock

    Meanwhile ferries and their associated infrastructures and management/admin are paid for from “tolls”, commonly known as “fares” and “taxation”.

    Tunnels are perhaps initially more costly, but do (should) not need to be renewed every 20-30 years starting the lion’s share of the investment process anew. It would be quite enlightening to see a 60 or 90 year costing to see which option works out cheapest in the long term. Sometimes you have to invest considerably more heavily initially to make the long term killing, and cash strapped or not (they’re sitting on quite a packet one way and another, it all depends on accessibility), the SIC, like most public bodies has significant and largely guaranteed borrowing capability.

    Covering Bressay with houses is entirely the choice of Bressay landowners, and whether they are willing to sell plots for that purpose. Whatever their decision, its their’s to make, not ours. Its nobody’s business but the Bressay folk’s whether they decide to remain a rural setting, or evolve in to urbanisation.

Your Comment

