Bring back the Brenda (Ronnie Williamson)

Tunnels to any island would cost millions, would take years to complete, and would be paid for as in Norway by tolls.

As far as Bressay is concerned the isles would be an annexe to Lerwick with houses all along the west face of the island, as building land is scarce in Lerwick. Do the Bressa folk want that?

I would say as a footnote: Bring back the Brenda. She always sailed and was regular, and even in winter the Norna took over and she was regular too. Some folk on the island won’t remember any of those ferries.

So, cash-strapped council, I doubt no tunnels or bridges.

Ronnie Williamson

1 Colonial Place,

Virkie.