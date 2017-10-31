MSP Scott in running for politician of the year award

Isles MSP Tavish Scott is in contention for an honour at the Scottish Politician of the Year awards.

The Lib Dem appears on the shortlist for Community MSP of the Year in a joint entry with party colleague Liam McArthur, representative for Orkney.

Scott and McArthur will go up against the SNP’s Mairi Gougeon and the Green Party’s Andy Wightman.

The awards ceremony, organised by The Herald newspaper, will take place in Prestonfield House, Edinburgh, on Thursday 16th November.