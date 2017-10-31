Pair accused of assault

Two 21-year-old men appeared in Lerwick Sheriff Court on Tuesday accused of assaulting a man at an address in Lerwick.

Twins Lee Hamilton, whose address was given as Grieveship West, Stromness, Kirkwall and Drew Hamilton of Hoofields, Lerwick, had their cases continued without plea.

Lee Hamilton has been charged with assaulting a man in Hoofields on 28th October, placing him in a headlock.

Both are charged with assaulting the man on the same date and at the same address, headbutting him on the head, jumping on him repeatedly, and punching him on the head to his injury.

Drew Hamilton is also accused of smashing a window at the property.

Lee Hamilton is further charged with having a butter knife without reasonable excuse or lawful authority on 30th October at Lerwick Police Station, NorthLink Ferry Terminal and elsewhere.

Both men have been released on bail with special conditions not to approach or contact the alleged victim.