Council backs plan to buy two homes for Syrian refugees
Councillors have unanimously backed plans to buy houses for two families fleeing war-torn Syria.
The proposal, presented to the full council on Wednesday, will see the council buy two homes as part of the Scottish Government’s Syrian Vulnerable Person’s Relocation scheme.
The plans were roundly welcomed by councillors at the meeting with many voicing a belief that Shetland should do its part to help resettle families caught up in unrest in the region.
“Social responsibility does not end at national borders”, said Lerwick North councillor John Fraser.
In 2015 the SIC agreed to participate in the government’s scheme to rehouse Syrian refugees and since then the councils in Orkney and the Western Isles have resettled two and four families respectively. In that same period Shetland did not take any families and this was in part due to the fact accommodation would likely have been in the North Isles where accessing services would have been difficult.
The council will now look to procure two houses in, or near, Lerwick, costing up to £160,000 each, after SIC political leader Cecil Smith’s motion to approve the proposal passed unopposed. The Scottish government will contribute a grant of £57,000 per house towards this goal.
Further funding will be provided to cover local authority costs from the Overseas Development Aid budget on a per person tariff basis. A sum of £8,520 per person will be available in the first year and this will gradually be decreased to £1,000 in year five. Additional support is also available for medical and educational needs.
Earlier in the meeting councillors posed questions about the logistics of the proposals to the council’s director of development services Neil Grant.
Shetland North member Alastair Cooper said that he felt “getting a job” was an important part of integrating into any community before asking whether “one of the attractions of Shetland” could be the availability of “certain jobs that [the refugees] could fill”.
Mr Grant said that the “place programme can discuss the kinds of jobs available in Shetland”, adding that the resettlement scheme could prove to be “a real win, win in terms of employment”.
In debate a number of councillors offered their support. this included North Isles member Ryan Thomson who said “not seeing this through is not an option as far as I’m concerned”.
Whilst I welcome the news that Shetland is going to do its bit to help refugees, I have a few questions…
1- Why buy 2 houses valued up to £160,000 in or near Lerwick. I can say from experience, that the likelihood is that the council will need to spend an additional £30k- £50k to make each house “nice.” Why not just build the two houses required. Surely that would work out cheaper or at least the same and it will add much needed houses to the local stock?
2- It’s states the desire is to get these families jobs. How? I assume an interpreter is being being employed due to a lack of English. What employer is going to employ people who don’t speak English? I do hope that jobs aren’t going to be invented just so the council can say “look how good we are?”
3- If these families get jobs, will they pay rent/council tax?
4- After spending £320k on 2 houses for these families, what happens to these houses if these families don’t want to stay here? Will they be kept as council housing, or be sold off cheap to some relation of a senior council worker?
5-Why isn’t the North Isles a suitable place to house these families? Great communities, great facilities, cheapest fuel in Shetland! Why does EVERYTHING, even refugees, need to be in Lerwick
It’s fine to see that Shetland Council finally realise the difficulty of accessing services in The North Isles. They say that it is not a suitable environment for people coming from a war torn country who risk being bombed, shot or any number of other ways of being killed , but it is suitable for the people who already live there who have been telling the council for decades that more needs to be done for the avliability of services. Why don’t the councillors just take out a front page advert in the Shetland Times with a hand showing two fingers with the caption underneath saying ‘Up yours North Isles’?
Don’t buy into the emotional hype just to feel good…you have opened Pandora’s Box….