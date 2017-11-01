Drugs charges

A man and woman from Lerwick have been given bail after appearing in private on drugs-related charges at Lerwick Sheriff Court.

Paula Flaherty, 35, and Simon Cooper, 31, appeared from custody on Wednesday.

They made no plea and were committed for further examination.

They are accused of possessing and being concerned in the supply of drugs under the 1971 Misuse of Drugs Act.

Cooper has also been charged with assaulting or impeding police under the Police and Fire Reform Scotland Act 2012.