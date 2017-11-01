1st November 2017

Loganair agrees code share with sister airline

Loganair has agreed a codeshare partnership with its sister airline bmi regional.

The deal opens up four destinations via Aberdeen Airport to passengers travelling from Sumburgh and Kirkwall as well as two English airports.

Loganair says customers can fly via Aberdeen to Bristol, Esbjerg, Norwich or Oslo, using a “through ticket”, checking-in hold baggage at the departure airport and collecting it upon arrival.

It says bmi regional passengers will also be able to access the Highlands and Islands from Aberdeen and Edinburgh as well as Glasgow, Inverness and Norwich via Manchester.

Bmi has regional codeshare routes from Aberdeen to Kirkwall or Sumburgh; Edinburgh to Kirkwall, Stornoway, Sumburgh or Wick; Manchester to Glasgow, Inverness or Norwich.

Loganair’s commercial director, Kay Ryan, said: “We’re pleased to reach yet another major code-share agreement.

“These will significantly increase convenience for passengers of both Loganair and our sister airline, bmi regional – enabling travel between multiple destinations on a single ticket.

“It also adds to our offering from the northeast of Scotland, extending routes into Denmark for the first time while opening-up connections to Norway’s capital city and England’s southwest.”

Chief commercial officer for bmi regional, Jochen Schnadt, added: “This new partnership with our sister airline, Loganair offers bmi regional customers a much wider network of destinations across Scotland and further afield.

“With the synergy already afforded to us by being sister brands, both offering seamless connectivity on regional routes, it makes absolute sense to start offering code-share options to our customers.”

