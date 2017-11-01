Shetland Life magazine shortlisted in national awards

The editor of Shetland Life has spoken of her delight after the monthly magazine was shortlisted in the Scottish Magazine Awards.

Genevieve White says she is “happy and excited” to see the publication nominated in the category for Small Publishing Company Magazine.

Shetland Life is up against nearby rival Living Orkney and Menopause Matters.

Winners will be announced at a gala dinner on 23rd November at the Edinburgh International Conference Centre.

“I’m very happy and excited about it. I think it’s great news for the whole Shetland Life team who put the magazine together,” said Ms White, who has been editor of the magazine since June 2016.

“I think it reflects really well on the great work of the contributors.”

She stressed the team of four designers – Kenneth Shearer, Melvyn Leask, Iain Currie and Steven Cheverton – had done great work for the magazine, as had Caroline Couper and Vikki Robertson in organising competitions and advertisements.

The magazine is not standing still, either. Ms White said there were exciting plans for the publication in the future.