1st November 2017

Shetland Life magazine shortlisted in national awards

0 comments, , by , in Arts & Entertainment, Features, Headlines, ST Online

Shetland Life, edited by Genevieve White, has been shortlisted in the Scottish Magazine Awards.

The editor of Shetland Life has spoken of her delight after the monthly magazine was shortlisted in the Scottish Magazine Awards.

Genevieve White says she is “happy and excited” to see the publication nominated in the category for Small Publishing Company Magazine.
Shetland Life is up against nearby rival Living Orkney and Menopause Matters.

Cover shot: The November edition of Shetland Life.

Winners will be announced at a gala dinner on 23rd November at the Edinburgh International Conference Centre.

“I’m very happy and excited about it. I think it’s great news for the whole Shetland Life team who put the magazine together,” said Ms White, who has been editor of the magazine since June 2016.

“I think it reflects really well on the great work of the contributors.”

She stressed the team of four designers – Kenneth Shearer, Melvyn Leask, Iain Currie and Steven Cheverton – had done great work for the magazine, as had Caroline Couper and Vikki Robertson in organising competitions and advertisements.

The magazine is not standing still, either. Ms White said there were exciting plans for the publication in the future.

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

Copyright © 1996 - 2017 The Shetland Times LtdTerms and Conditions
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top