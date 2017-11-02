2nd November 2017

Karen Cunningham is this year’s Wordplay curator.

Cunningham has previously worked as the head of libraries in Glasgow where she founded and directed the Glasgow book festival, Aye Write!

Her love of Shetland began when visiting a friend here 10 years ago. Since then she has returned many times to visit.

She speaks to podcast host Marjolein Robertson about her involvement in Wordplay, the thinking behind this year’s programme and the events to come.

