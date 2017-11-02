2nd November 2017

Sinking vessel rescued by coastguard

Water was pumped out of the vessel at Greenhead base. Photo: Stephen Gordon

A rescue operation was launched this morning (Thursday) after a boat nearly went down.

The Norwegian purse seiner Sea Hunter was taking on water around two miles north of Bressay.

A call went out to the coastguard at 7.30am, which dispatched an eight-man rescue team as well as Lerwick lifeboat and coastguard rescue helicopter 900.

The lifeboat arrived by 7.50am while the helicopter made it by 8am.

The stricken vessel was towed in to Lerwick harbour’s Greenhead base by The Knab and the water was then pumped out using coastguard equipment.

The fire service was also called out to the incident.

Tags:
Coastguard rescue helicopter
Lerwick Port Authority
Sea Hunter
The Knab

