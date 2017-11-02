2nd November 2017

Submit your photos for 2018 calendar competition

Sunrise in Lerwick harbour by Scott Goudie

Entries are invited for The Shetland Times’ 2018 calendar photograph competition.

The winning photo will be used on this newspaper’s calendar, which will be included free in copies of the paper over the festive period.

Whether you have scenic shots showcasing the isles’ natural beauty, images of local (or visiting) wildlife, or portraits of working life in local industries, you are encouraged to send them in.

Last year’s winning entry from Scott Goudie depicted sunrise over Lerwick harbour.

Submissions (maximum three per person) should be sent in high resolution and in landscape format to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk with the subject title “Calendar Competition”.

Alternatively, photos can be posted to the newspaper’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/shetland.times.
The deadline is noon on Tuesday.

A shortlist of 12 will be drawn up by newsroom staff and it will then be up to the public to decide on the winner by voting in an online poll at www.shetlandtimes.co.uk.

Anyone who submits a photograph should do so on the understanding that it may be reproduced in publications, online or in print, by The Shetland Times Ltd.

