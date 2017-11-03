3rd November 2017

Gas plant strike moves step closer

Gas plant strike moves step closer
0 comments, , by , in Headlines, News, ST Online

Members of the Unite union have voted in favour of strike action at Shetland Gas Plant, with a warning from Unite it will have a “major impact” on the plant’s operation.

The trade union represents 82 members working for Norwegian oil company Aker Solutions.

The union has been locked in talks with company bosses regarding wages and holiday payments.

Regional officer John Boland said his understanding was that 10 per cent of the UK’s gas supply was processed through the gas plant and warned of the impact strike action would have.

He said the 82 members were trained staff including mechanical and production expertise and “these members not carrying out their role is going to to have a major impact on the plant.”

The stand-off, has been going on for months and centres on a request for a four per cent pay rise and a call for holiday rights to be honoured.

Members have rejected a one per cent wage increase and a £1,000 goodwill settlement by a 94 per cent vote.

Mr Boland said notice had been served on Aker today and industrial action would start on 20th November.

That will take the form of a continous ban on overtime and strike action on the Monday and Thursday of every week.

Mr Boland said at the moment there were no more meetings planned but “we’re available at any time for meaningful negotiations”.

An unattributed statement from Aker solutions, said: “Aker Solutions today received notification from Unite the Union of planned strikes at Shetland Gas

Plant following the rejection of our increased pay offer. We are disappointed with the latest course of action, but remain committed to finding a positive

resolution to the situation.”

 

 

Tags:
Aker Solutions
Shetland Gas Plant
Unite the Union

More articles about Aker Solutions, Shetland Gas Plant and Unite the Union

Gas plant dispute looks set to continue
Gas plant dispute looks set to continue
24/10/2017
Union official hails “constructive” gas plant meeting
Union official hails “constructive” gas plant meeting
03/10/2017
Gas plant workers vote for industrial action over dispute
Gas plant workers vote for industrial action over dispute
30/09/2017
First gas flows into Total plant from new West of Shetland fields
First gas flows into Total plant from new West of Shetland fields
30/08/2017
Pedal power takes Banchory pupils all the way to Unst
Pedal power takes Banchory pupils all the way to Unst
05/06/2017
Gas Plant formally opened, Norway Day celebrations in Scalloway and Tall Ship makes 100th visit
Gas Plant formally opened, Norway Day celebrations in Scalloway and Tall Ship makes 100th visit
20/05/2016

About Adam Guest

Reporter for The Shetland Times. I have also worked as a senior news reporter at The Press and Journal, The Barnsley Chronicle and as a freelance reporter for The Doncaster Free Press. Alongside news reporting I specialise in music and sports journalism. Pork pie lover.

View other stories by »

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

Copyright © 1996 - 2017 The Shetland Times LtdTerms and Conditions
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top