Gas plant strike moves step closer

Members of the Unite union have voted in favour of strike action at Shetland Gas Plant, with a warning from Unite it will have a “major impact” on the plant’s operation.

The trade union represents 82 members working for Norwegian oil company Aker Solutions.

The union has been locked in talks with company bosses regarding wages and holiday payments.

Regional officer John Boland said his understanding was that 10 per cent of the UK’s gas supply was processed through the gas plant and warned of the impact strike action would have.

He said the 82 members were trained staff including mechanical and production expertise and “these members not carrying out their role is going to to have a major impact on the plant.”

The stand-off, has been going on for months and centres on a request for a four per cent pay rise and a call for holiday rights to be honoured.

Members have rejected a one per cent wage increase and a £1,000 goodwill settlement by a 94 per cent vote.

Mr Boland said notice had been served on Aker today and industrial action would start on 20th November.

That will take the form of a continous ban on overtime and strike action on the Monday and Thursday of every week.

Mr Boland said at the moment there were no more meetings planned but “we’re available at any time for meaningful negotiations”.

An unattributed statement from Aker solutions, said: “Aker Solutions today received notification from Unite the Union of planned strikes at Shetland Gas

Plant following the rejection of our increased pay offer. We are disappointed with the latest course of action, but remain committed to finding a positive

resolution to the situation.”