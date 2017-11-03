Shetland shows compassionate side

• Isles community shows generosity to Lerwick woman after her home was destroyed by fire

• Councillors have unanimously backed plans to purchase houses for two families fleeing war-torn Syria

• The nation’s best-known ‘tennis mum’ Judy Murray has visited the isles

• SIC leaders will hold talks with finance secretary Derek Mackay in the hope of securing a better funding deal

• Local apathy leads to ‘sad’ state of community councils, says Foula man

• Equestrian fans could soon enjoy the benefits of a purpose-built indoor horse-riding centre