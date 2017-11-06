6th November 2017

Shetland old boys become new Blues management team

The Shetland football team has a new duo at the helm after Blues boss Niall Bristow formally stood down at Shetland Football Association’s monthly meeting.

Bristow’s former assistant Kevin Main has taken on the main managerial role, with fellow Island Games gold medalist Robert Geddes as his right-hand man.

Geddes told The Shetland Times: Kevin Main is very much going to be leading, I’m going to assist with the coaching element… Kevin is going to lead the team.”

Kevin Main has been chosen as the new Shetland manager.

“The real ‘carrot’ at the end of it is the 100th Milne Cup against Orkney [next summer]. That is ultimately something that we will be working towards and that is something that is exciting. To be able to contribute to that was the decisive [attraction].”

Bristow, who has held the manager’s position for three separate periods during the past 13 years, told the meeting on Thursday he was stepping down and nominated his successor.

A counter motion, proposed by John Johnson and seconded by Neil Moncrieff, was that the committee hold off from making the appointment until the forthcoming annual general meeting, and consult the constitution over the situation.

The original proposal was heavily carried, however, and Main and Geddes will take over with immediate effect.

