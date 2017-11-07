7th November 2017

Emergency services called to nursery in Scalloway after heater develops fault

A faulty heater at a nursery in Scalloway meant the emergency services had to be called on Tuesday morning.

Smoke formed in the playroom of Hame Fae Hame, New Road, while children were eating their breakfast in another room. The building was evacuated.

The call to the emergency services went out at 8.45am. The police arrived at 8.58am and the fire service at 8.54am.

Electricians dealt with the heater – and began replacing all in the building.

The emergency services left after around half an hour. No-one was injured.

