Fiddler Couper shortlisted in Scots Trad Music awards

Shetland fiddler Ross Couper is among the musicians shortlisted in the MG Alba Scots Trad Music Awards.

The celebrated event recognises the best traditional music created over the previous 12 months and this year’s winners will be revealed at a ceremony in Paisley on Saturday 2nd December.

Organising body Hands Up for Trad today unveiled the shortlist on Tuesday and will hand out a total of 16 awards to the best trad talent throughout Scotland’s bustling industry. Voting runs until 24th November and votes can be cast online.

Couper, along with guitarist Tom Oakes, is in the running for Album of the Year for the duo’s Fiddle + Guitar. Some other nominees will be well known to

Shetland audiences including Afterlight by Ímar and All We Have is Now by Elephant Sessions, both of whom have won fans with energetic folk festival performances.

Orkney band Saltfishforty’s latest offering Bere is also on the shortlist.

The David Halcrow Dance Band is also on the shortlist to be named Dance Band of the Year.