7th November 2017

Green Lily tragedy – 20th anniversary commemoration planned

Green Lily tragedy – 20th anniversary commemoration planned
0 comments, , by , in News, ST Online

A helicopter winchman who lost his life during a rescue operation will be remembered in a wreath-laying ceremony to mark the 20th anniversary of his death.

Billy Deacon was lost on 19th November 1997 when the freighter Green Lily ran aground at Grutwick, Bressay.

Although her 15 strong crew were rescued by the Lerwick Lifeboat and the Coastguard helicopter, Mr Deacon died when he was swept overboard from the ship.

Mr Deacon was posthumously awarded the George Medal, and crews from both the lifeboat and helicopter were honoured by the RNLI and Bristow’s Search and Rescue, with lifeboat coxswain Hewitt Clark being awarded the RNLI’s Gold Medal.

Both Bristow and the Lerwick lifeboat crew plan to mark the anniversary. They are due to simultaneously lay wreaths at the site of the grounding at midday on 19th November. This will be followed by a service in Lerwick.

A commemorative exhibition will also be held in the Shetland Museum from 14th–25th November.

Bristow’s chief pilot at Sumburgh Search and Rescue, Stuart Cunliffe, said: “The tragic events of the Green Lily rescue highlight the dangers that rescue crews
are constantly exposed to in the conduct of their duties.

“This accident is a continued reminder of the dedication, professionalism and the heroism required of individuals that practice search and rescue on a daily basis, whether by air, land or sea.”

Lifeboat Operations Manager, Malcolm Craigie added: “It’s important that we commemorate the tragic loss of Billy Deacon that day, and the skill and bravery of both crews in saving the lives of 15 seamen.”

Tags:
Billy Deacon
Bristow Search and Rescue
Green Lily
Lerwick lifeboat

More articles about Billy Deacon, Bristow Search and Rescue, Green Lily and Lerwick lifeboat

Firefighter driving ban, amenity trust job worries and lifeboat refit
Firefighter driving ban, amenity trust job worries and lifeboat refit
29/09/2017
Lerwick lifeboat rescue to feature on BBC documentary
Lerwick lifeboat rescue to feature on BBC documentary
21/08/2017
Lifeboat called out to shellfish boat with propeller problems
Lifeboat called out to shellfish boat with propeller problems
16/08/2017
Lifeboat called from Boat Week to tow vessel to safety
Lifeboat called from Boat Week to tow vessel to safety
13/08/2017
Tribute unveiled to lifeboat crewman Ian Leask
Tribute unveiled to lifeboat crewman Ian Leask
08/07/2017
Norwegian yacht towed in after propeller problems
Norwegian yacht towed in after propeller problems
02/07/2017

About Ryan Taylor

Ryan Taylor has worked as a reporter since 1995, and has been at The Shetland Times since 2007, covering a wide variety of news topics. Before then he reported for other newspapers in the Highlands, where he was raised, and in Fife, where he began his career with DC Thomson. He also has experience in broadcast journalism with Grampian Television. He has lived in Shetland since 2002, where he harbours an unhealthy interest in old cars and motorbikes.

View other stories by »

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

Copyright © 1996 - 2017 The Shetland Times LtdTerms and Conditions
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top