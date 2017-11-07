Prison warning after supplying drugs

A woman from Lerwick who was found with £2,000 worth of amphetamines at her home has been warned she faces a prison sentence.

Kayleigh Cassidy, 30, of Hill Grind, pleaded guilty to supplying the drug on 9th December 2016 when she appeared at Lerwick Sheriff Court on Tuesday.

Defence agent Gregor Kelly said £2,000 worth of the drug was found following a search by police.

Procurator fiscal Duncan MacKenzie said police were acting on intelligence and found 257 grammes of the drug.

He said this was a social supply to a close group of friends and associates, and sought forfeiture of items found during the search.

Sheriff Philip Mann said it was a very serious offence and there was a very high possibility of a custodial sentence.

He called for background reports.

Cassidy’s case was deferred until 23rd November.