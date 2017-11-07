Security alert sparked at Holyrood

Highlands and Islands MSP Jamie Halcro Johnston was caught up in a security alert at Holyrood.

Part of the Scottish parliament building was evacuated after four packages were sent to the offices of Tory MSPs.

In a statement, Mr Halcro Johnston said: “Part of the Scottish Parliament building was evacuated earlier today after a package containing a suspicious substance was opened in my office and was reported by my staff to the parliamentary authorities.

“Thankfully it appears to have been a false alarm in this case and the substance was found not to be dangerous. All my staff are Okay and the emergency services have now confirmed that the incident has been resolved and parliamentary business will continue as normal.

“I would like to thank the Scottish Parliament’s staff and the emergency services for their prompt and effective response.”