8th November 2017

Spring date set for Relay for Life 2018

Spring date set for Relay for Life 2018
0 comments, , by , in News, ST Online

The date for next year’s Cancer Research UK (CRUK) Relay for Life has been set.

The ever-popular fundraiser will take place on the evening of Saturday 26th May – back at the Clickimin running track in Lerwick. The event – a 12-hour marathon relay walk –is the pivotal fundraising campaign for the charity including the walk itself and other events such as the ‘Candle of Hope’ ceremony, together with live music and food and drink stalls.

A gala afternoon will kick-start the whole event from lunchtime on the day. Organisers expect to release more details about that soon.

Although the Relay for Life walk constitutes the main event of the fundraising campaign it is one part of a much wider fundraising initiative under the CRUK Relay for Life banner. May events take place throughout the isles during the run-up to the big day.

To launch this year’s campaign, the local organising committee plan to hold a launch-concert in Lerwick’s Garrison Theatre on Thursday 23rd November. It will feature music and comedy including singer-songwriters Steven Robertson and Elsbeth Clark, and stand-up comic Marjolein Robertson, together with music from young music group Fjanna, the North Ness Boys and Kansa.

Chairman of the Shetland Branch of the CRUK Relay for Life committee, Martin Henderson, said: “This concert should be a great, fun-filled and lively way to launch the upcoming campaign. We hope this will encourage team-leaders to start forming and entering their teams for the relay as soon as possible, with a view to commencing wider fund-raising activities too.

“All being well we hope to maintain the incredible levels of contribution from Shetland we’ve experienced during earlier relay events and, who knows, perhaps even improve on that if that’s possible.”

Tags:
CRUK
Fundraising
Relay for Life

More articles about CRUK, Fundraising and Relay for Life

Shetland Beer Festival set to be repeated after raising £4,000
Shetland Beer Festival set to be repeated after raising £4,000
27/09/2017
Peerie booklet in memory of brave Charlie
Peerie booklet in memory of brave Charlie
20/11/2016
Fundraising efforts around the isles for Children in Need
Fundraising efforts around the isles for Children in Need
18/11/2016
Young Ollie completes 100-mile challenge and raises thousands for cancer research
Young Ollie completes 100-mile challenge and raises thousands for cancer research
05/07/2016
Fantastic support (Sandy Peterson)
Fantastic support (Sandy Peterson)
14/06/2016
Election campaigns heat up, Folk Festival kicks off and Charitable Trust comes in for criticism
Election campaigns heat up, Folk Festival kicks off and Charitable Trust comes in for criticism
29/04/2016

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

Copyright © 1996 - 2017 The Shetland Times LtdTerms and Conditions
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top