8th November 2017

Stunning Noss gannet image takes top prize in British Wildlife Photography Awards

0 comments, , by , in News, ST Online

With perfect plumage and deep blue eyes, this striking image of a gannet would be guaranteed to catch the eye anywhere.

The prize-winning photo, taken at Noss by Melvin Redeker.

The bird certainly turned the head of Dutch nature-lovers Melvin Redeker and Fiona van Doorn during a visit to the isles.

The couple were in Noss when the seabird attracted their attention.

Now, the striking photograph has been picked as the winner of the portrait category at the British Wildlife Photography Awards.

“Making this image was not an easy job,” said Mr Redeker. “I had to position myself on the edge of the vertical cliffs. Looking straight down gave me an intimate view of a group of gannets sitting on a higher ledge.

“I talked to them and one gannet looked up, revealing its rounded head, symmetry and beautiful blue eyes against its white feathers.”

The picture was taken for the couple’s project, In the North Sea (www.indeNoordzee.nl).

They say their aim is to raise awareness that the oceans are “the lungs of our planet” which require more protection.

Mr Redeker and Ms van Doorn have spent three months in Shetland over the last couple of years taking photographs for the project.

Tags:
British Wildlife Photography Awards
Gannet
Noss
Seabirds
wildlife

More articles about British Wildlife Photography Awards, Gannet, Noss, Seabirds and wildlife

Stay clear of whales, wildlife watchers are told
Stay clear of whales, wildlife watchers are told
28/08/2017
Isles ‘monkey flower’ is a new species
Isles ‘monkey flower’ is a new species
16/08/2017
Lifeboat called out to shellfish boat with propeller problems
Lifeboat called out to shellfish boat with propeller problems
16/08/2017
Lifeboat called from Boat Week to tow vessel to safety
Lifeboat called from Boat Week to tow vessel to safety
13/08/2017
Lucky day for trapped solan seen by couple on walk
Lucky day for trapped solan seen by couple on walk
29/06/2017
Hillswick Wildlife Sanctuary seeks public ‘seal’ of approval to secure its future
Hillswick Wildlife Sanctuary seeks public ‘seal’ of approval to secure its future
10/05/2017

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

Copyright © 1996 - 2017 The Shetland Times LtdTerms and Conditions
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top