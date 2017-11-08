Stunning Noss gannet image takes top prize in British Wildlife Photography Awards

With perfect plumage and deep blue eyes, this striking image of a gannet would be guaranteed to catch the eye anywhere.

The bird certainly turned the head of Dutch nature-lovers Melvin Redeker and Fiona van Doorn during a visit to the isles.

The couple were in Noss when the seabird attracted their attention.

Now, the striking photograph has been picked as the winner of the portrait category at the British Wildlife Photography Awards.

“Making this image was not an easy job,” said Mr Redeker. “I had to position myself on the edge of the vertical cliffs. Looking straight down gave me an intimate view of a group of gannets sitting on a higher ledge.

“I talked to them and one gannet looked up, revealing its rounded head, symmetry and beautiful blue eyes against its white feathers.”

The picture was taken for the couple’s project, In the North Sea (www.indeNoordzee.nl).

They say their aim is to raise awareness that the oceans are “the lungs of our planet” which require more protection.

Mr Redeker and Ms van Doorn have spent three months in Shetland over the last couple of years taking photographs for the project.