8th November 2017

US comedian Hall will return to Clickimin with latest show

0 comments, , by , in Arts & Entertainment, News

Deadpan American comedian Rich Hall is set to make a return to Shetland early in 2018 following his sell-out show here a couple of years back.

Rich Hall will be at Clickimin in February.

This time he brings his already critically acclaimed new show, Rich Hall’s Hoedown, to the isles on 21st February at the Clickimin Leisure Centre bowls hall courtesy of Off the Kerb Productions and Beyond Presents.

There has probably never been a better time to be an American comedian in the UK. Hall’s precision dismantling of the tenuous relationship between two countries is as freewheeling and deadly accurate as ever.

The Hoedown begins as a withering dissection of Trump’s America but ends up being a celebration of Americana.

Hall’s BBC Four documentaries and BBC Radio 4 series have built him a whole new legion of followers, post his appearances on Have I Got News For You and QI.

Tags:
Clickimin Leisure Centre
Have I Got News For You
Rich Hall
Trump

More articles about Clickimin Leisure Centre, Have I Got News For You, Rich Hall and Trump

WATCH: New Anderson High School opens for classes
WATCH: New Anderson High School opens for classes
27/10/2017
Briefcase and bucket? (John C Best)
Briefcase and bucket? (John C Best)
20/03/2017
Assured Hall impresses with his eclectic range
Assured Hall impresses with his eclectic range
03/02/2016
US gospel quartet to return for Christmas gig
US gospel quartet to return for Christmas gig
05/09/2015
Talking Sport … with Jim Tait
Talking Sport … with Jim Tait
29/08/2015
Partial reopening of pool planned for Monday
Partial reopening of pool planned for Monday
28/08/2015

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

Copyright © 1996 - 2017 The Shetland Times LtdTerms and Conditions
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top