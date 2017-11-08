US comedian Hall will return to Clickimin with latest show

Deadpan American comedian Rich Hall is set to make a return to Shetland early in 2018 following his sell-out show here a couple of years back.

This time he brings his already critically acclaimed new show, Rich Hall’s Hoedown, to the isles on 21st February at the Clickimin Leisure Centre bowls hall courtesy of Off the Kerb Productions and Beyond Presents.

There has probably never been a better time to be an American comedian in the UK. Hall’s precision dismantling of the tenuous relationship between two countries is as freewheeling and deadly accurate as ever.

The Hoedown begins as a withering dissection of Trump’s America but ends up being a celebration of Americana.

Hall’s BBC Four documentaries and BBC Radio 4 series have built him a whole new legion of followers, post his appearances on Have I Got News For You and QI.