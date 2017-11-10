Airlines offer new luggage deals in bid to entice customers

The fierce competition on the Shetland routes between Flybe and Loganair has continued with both airlines announcing changes to their luggage policies.

Flybe, which previously charged for hold baggage, revealed it would now be allowing one free bag up to 23kg on its flights within Scotland operated by Eastern Airways.

Shortly afterwards Loganair announced a further enhancement to its own policy, switching the hold allowance from a single bag up to 20kg to two bags weighing up to 20kg combined without any extra charge. That would take effect from 1st December.

Flybe stated that its changes would offer savings of up to £52 on a return flight. Customers would also have the opportunity to upgrade a “JustFly” ticket to a “GetMore” ticket for just £6.50 per person per sector which would give a number of additional benefits.

Flybe interim chief commercial officer Ronnie Matheson said: “Following overwhelming customer feedback received during previous visits to the Highlands and Islands, I am pleased to announce Flybe is removing charges on the most popular hold luggage choices on these selected routes within Scotland.”Flybe is committed to listening to our customers and we will always do our best to action wherever possible any changes that will enhance their overall experience of travelling with us.”

In announcing its own changes Loganair claimed its baggage policy was already the most generous of any airline operating in the Highlands and Islands. But it was recognised that carrying a single bag weighing up to 20kg could be challenging for some customers such as more mature travellers or those with families.

Chief operations officer Maurice Boyle said: “We’re pleased to be offering more flexibility by enabling all customers to bring a second bag without charge provided that they remain within their free 20kg allowance, so that you can fly with two bags of 10kgs each or any such combination, which will be easier to carry to the airport and reclaim on arrival at their destination.”