Fiddle DVD has global appeal

Isles music is again being celebrated on the world stage – with a tutorial DVD from top Shetland fiddler Kevin Henderson featuring on a renowned music teaching website.

How To Play Shetland Fiddle has been selected for homespun.com – advertised along with the likes of blues guitar hero Keb Mo and mandolin maestro Sam Bush.

Videographer and local musician JJ Jamieson shot the DVD at his home in Sandwick with the Fiddlers’ Bid founding member.

Henderson plays a fiddle by luthier and fellow musical pal Ewen Thomson, who also accompanies on guitar in the film.

Jamieson said he and Henderson had great fun making the video and was delighted to see the DVD on the Homespun page, next to “mandolin god” Sam Bush.

“It just brings it home that Shetland music is world class,” he said.