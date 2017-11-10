10th November 2017

Fiddle DVD has global appeal

0 comments, , by , in Arts & Entertainment, News, ST Online

Isles music is again being celebrated on the world stage – with a tutorial DVD from top Shetland fiddler Kevin Henderson featuring on a renowned music teaching website.

How To Play Shetland Fiddle has been selected for homespun.com – advertised along with the likes of blues guitar hero Keb Mo and mandolin maestro Sam Bush.

Videographer and local musician JJ Jamieson shot the DVD at his home in Sandwick with the Fiddlers’ Bid founding member.

Henderson plays a fiddle by luthier and fellow musical pal Ewen Thomson, who also accompanies on guitar in the film.

Jamieson said he and Henderson had great fun making the video and was delighted to see the DVD on the Homespun page, next to “mandolin god” Sam Bush.

“It just brings it home that Shetland music is world class,” he said.

 

Tags:
How To Play Shetland Fiddle
Kevin Henderson

More articles about How To Play Shetland Fiddle and Kevin Henderson

PODCAST: Kevin Henderson – Nordic Fiddlers Bloc musician on missing ‘social Shetland’
PODCAST: Kevin Henderson – Nordic Fiddlers Bloc musician on missing ‘social Shetland’
16/03/2017
PODCAST: Kevin Henderson plays Da Foula Reel
PODCAST: Kevin Henderson plays Da Foula Reel
16/03/2017
Star fiddler Henderson comes home for DVD launch
Star fiddler Henderson comes home for DVD launch
08/08/2016

About Adam Guest

Reporter for The Shetland Times. I have also worked as a senior news reporter at The Press and Journal, The Barnsley Chronicle and as a freelance reporter for The Doncaster Free Press. Alongside news reporting I specialise in music and sports journalism. Pork pie lover.

View other stories by »

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

Copyright © 1996 - 2017 The Shetland Times LtdTerms and Conditions
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top