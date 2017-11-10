Patient travel controversy, old AHS site debate, hockey pitch calls

Inside this week’s Shetland Times…

• The daughter of an 89-year-old woman has criticised NHS Shetland and called for the health board to reverse a new travel policy.

• Anger over the loss of the Gressy Loan ASN department boiled over at a well attended meeting about the old Anderson High School site.

• Sporting groups were this week calling for better provision in the old Anderson High School site as work to establish a new future for the Knab gathers pace.

• Planners need to stop allowing ugly houses to be built in the isles because they are ruining the landscape and risk putting off tourists, according to a leading architecture expert.

And much more…