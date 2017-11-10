10th November 2017

Voting open in Shetland Times 2018 Calendar competition

It is decision time in our Shetland Times 2018 Calendar comeptition – and the choice is down to you.

A total of 95 entries were received, which have been whittled down to 12 by newsroom staff.

The standard of submissions was deeply impressive, capturing both the landscape and the animals of the isles. Voting is now open for our readers to choose the eventual winner. See the poll below to cast your vote.

You can take a closer look at the images in our photo gallery at the bottom of this article.

The photograph with the most backers will feature in The Shetland Times 2018 calendar, which will be included in copies of the newspaper over the festive period

