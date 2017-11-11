Volunteers wanted for UK’s biggest Christmas food collection

Volunteers are being sought in the isles to help with a nationwide food collection to help people in need this Christmas.

Food charities are looking for people to help man donation points at Tesco from Thursday 30th November to Saturday 2nd December.

This week a dramatic increase in customers using the Lerwick-based foodbank, a member of the Trussel Trust, was highlighted by local volunteer manager David Grieve.

Mr Grieve said there were many factors which led to people visiting foodbanks, and the introduction of the controversial Universal Credit system was most likely having an impact.

Isles MP Alistair Carmichael called on the UK government to halt the roll-out of the system until steps could be taken to address delays in applications following the foodbank demand increase.

Mr Carmichael described Universal Credit as “a good idea in principle” but added that it needed to be phased in carefully rather than delivered as a “big bang” change.

Trussell Trust spokeswoman Samantha Stapley said: “Foodbanks across the country will be doing all they can to provide emergency support so people don’t go hungry this Christmas, but to make sure everyone referred receives vital help our network needs your support.

“The more people volunteering with foodbanks at the Tesco Food Collection, the more food will be collected from generous shoppers, and the better prepared foodbanks will be for their busiest time of year.”

Tony McElroy from Tesco added: “Together we can make a real difference this Christmas through Tesco Food Collection scheme. Our customers have been incredibly generous in recent years and with the help of volunteers we hope to collect even more this year to support those who really need it.”

People can find out about local stores supporting Trussell Trust and sign up to volunteer at www.trusselltrust.org/food-collection-volunteer