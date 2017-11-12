Weather holds off for Remembrance Day service in Lerwick

Despite the imminent hail showers an excellent turnout attended the Remembrance Sunday service at the Lerwick War Memorial.

The sun was shining as the colour parade mustered at Fort Charlotte as normal before marching to the town hall, with the Lerwick Legion Pipe Band at the forefront.

The service was led by the Rev Tom McIntyre who began with a short prayer, remembering the Shetlanders who died at the Battle of Arras in 1917.

Following the playing of The Last Post by a bugler from the Lerwick Brass Band, two minutes’ silence was observed before the bugler played The Reveille.

Mr McIntyre signalled the wreath-laying ceremony and as a lone piper played the Piper’s Lament, Lord Lieutenant Bobby Hunter placed the first wreath.

Mr Hunter was followed Shetland Islands Council deputy convener Beatrice Wishart, then representatives from organisations including the Royal British Legion, the Lovat Scouts Association, the Royal Air Force Association, the Merchant Navy Assocation and the Royal Artillery.

Next came HM Coastguard, Police Scotland, the Seamen’s Mission, the Salvation Army, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, the British Red Cross, the RVS, the Shetland Independent Cadet Battery, youth organisations and the Anderson High School.

The National Anthem was played by the brass band while the colours were lowered, and after the benediction and blessing from Mr McIntyre, the hail began as the pipe band led the procession to St Columba’s Church.