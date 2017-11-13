13th November 2017

Man struck with bottle in Lerwick town centre bar

The police are making enquiries after a man was hit with a bottle in Da Wheel Bar in Lerwick at the weekend.

The alleged assault took place inside the bar, on Commercial Road, in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Anyone with information on the assault is asked to contact Police Scotland in Shetland on 101, Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or alternatively attend at Lerwick Police Station.

