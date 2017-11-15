Isles rockers launch first single on mainland label

Fresh from signing a five-year record deal with mainland label Animal Farm isles rockers Forgotten Sons were in Orkney at the weekend to launch their newest single.

The four-piece – comprised of Robert “Birdy” Burgess, John Gair, Sandy Middleton and Craig Watt – released their first single on their new label on 10th November, supporting it with two shows in Kirkwall.

The track, titled Leave the Light On, follows in the vein of their 2016 EP Just So You Know, featuring heavy riffs and a soaring, anthemic chorus draws on influences such as The Gaslight Anthem, Alkaline Trio and Biffy Clyro.

Two local shows in support of the single are scheduled to take place later this month and a music video, shot by Steven Johnson at the Bop Shop in Lerwick, was recently released through the band’s Facebook page.

Drummer Gair, speaking before the release of the single, said: “Since we signed with The Animal Farm, everything has been going at 100 miles per hour. We are currently working on two new music videos for two more singles we have in the pipeline. Gareth Goodlad is coming up from south and brings with him a lot of experience and great ideas.”

He added: “We’ll head home again and play Flints and Pierhead for our family, friends and hopefully some new faces too. The three new singles themselves have a more professional and radio-friendly sound to them. They were mixed by The Animal Farm and mastered in Wales.

“We hope that with us promoting the songs and friends sharing everything we post, we will gain more followers. As far as writing goes, we still get together once a week and have a jam, we have new songs in the pipeline and will probably start recording demos again in the new year for future releases.”