, by Shetland Times , in News

Ashlea Tulloch talks to podcast host, Marjolein Robertson, about the Shetland Befriending Scheme.

It is a voluntary organisation providing one-to-one support for people of all ages within Shetland.

Ashlea tells how she first became involved, explains the scheme and discusses previous voluntary work she has done including Oxjam Music Festival and a sponsored motorbike run.