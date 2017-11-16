Trousering the loot? (Colin Hunter)

I see those nice Irish gentlemen, who are our monopoly fuel suppliers, appear to be up to their old tricks again.

When we were south on holiday in the summer time, the difference between a litre of fuel in Lerwick and Aberdeen was well under 5p.

But today, the price of diesel, which has been inexorably creeping up over the past few weeks, has increased to £1.30.9, at their own filling station in Lerwick, while the price in Aberdeen has remained reasonably static, at £1.16.9 at Sainsbury’s, £1.17.7 at Morrisons, and Asda in Portlethen, and £1.20.9 at the BP station at North Esplanade West.

This now makes it at least 10p a litre (or 15p including the 5p duty derogation) dearer than BP in Aberdeen, meaning that for a 50-litre tankful you will be £5 out of pocket at the pumps. This increases to almost 20p including the derogation if you use supermarket fuel. Or about 90p a gallon!

By their own admission the cost of transporting fuel to Shetland by sea is about 2.9p, meaning that the price in Lerwick should be equal to the price in Grangemouth, plus 2.9p, where, if we do another search on www.petrolprices.com we find the price is about the same as Aberdeen, give or take a penny or so, so apparently it costs nothing to transport it to Aberdeen!

Do they need that wee bit “extra” at this time of year to buy Christmas presents, and a few drams for the New Year, or are they just trousering the loot, hoping we wouldn’t notice, given that our heads clearly zip up the back?

I await an explanation in due course.

Colin Hunter

Rockside,

Skellister,

South Nesting.