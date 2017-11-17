Advice for would-be exporters

Advertiser’s announcement

A business seminar for anyone interested in exporting goods or services will be held in Lerwick at the end of the month.

It will offer advice on market entry, include case studies and give anyone interested the opportunity to ask questions.

The event, organised by Inverness Chamber of Commerce, is supported by Highlands and Islands Enterprise and part funded through the European Regional Development Fund. The Lerwick session is being hosted by Business Gateway Shetland.

Whether you’ve never considered doing business overseas as an opportunity or have limited experience of selling to international markets, these events will set you on the right path.

With practical advice on why and how to trade internationally, including market access information and case studies, as well as sources of support and expertise, you’ll gain a clear understanding of how to successfully sell your products or services overseas.

Everyone attending these events will also receive their own bespoke international tool kit, to support and guide them through their export journey.

As part of the global Chamber network, Inverness Chamber of Commerce provides essential advice and adds value to companies seeking out new international opportunities, working with and complementing the support available from Highlands and Islands Enterprise, Scottish Development International, Business Gateway and Enterprise Europe.

