17th November 2017

Hall committee uses ‘Shetland Times Day’ to bring folk together

0 comments, , by , in Features, Headlines, News, ST Online

Keeping up with the news (from left): Karen Fraser, Joan Nicolson, Cathy Goudie, Louise Martin, Karen Ridland (holding baby Stephen Scougal), John McLellan and Staney Hill Hall chairman Roger Goudie. Photo: Dave Donaldson

The Staney Hill Hall is taking a new approach to getting folk through its doors – and The Shetland Times is playing a key part in helping it along.

That is because The Shetland Times Day has been established at the Staney Hill hall in Lerwick – and, predictably enough, it falls on a Friday.

The hall committee see their new initiative as a way of getting folk from the community together to discuss what has been in the news while helping ensure the hall is more widely used.

The idea was dreamt up by committee member John MacLellan, who saw it as a way of getting more folk together.

“The idea was to open up the hall – because the hall was available anyway – for the community to come in, meet for a cup of tea, and The Shetland Times would be there which would give people something to talk about.”

He said some people may remember things that had happened years ago and were recorded in Times Past. Folk might, he said, want to give a talk about what had happened.

Mr MacLellan said the hall committee could also invite representatives from groups and organisations, such as the NHS, to give a “half-hour slot” to talk about various issues concerning them.

There are also plans to involve the local CAB office, with a hope that representatives could give a talk on debt, or advise how to apply for funding or grants.

The event is being highlighted on the hall’s Facebook page, which is being kept updated by fellow committee member Karen Ridland.

It is one of a number of measures which is being adopted by members to raise more awareness about the hall. Next Thursday, the committee is holding a special Christmas tree lighting ceremony at half past six, to mark the approaching Festive season.

#ShetlandTimesDay

Tags:
Community
News
Shetland Times Day
Staney Hill

More articles about Community, News, Shetland Times Day and Staney Hill

PODCAST – Ashlea Tulloch on the joys of Shetland Befriending
PODCAST – Ashlea Tulloch on the joys of Shetland Befriending
16/11/2017
POLL: Lerwick traffic calming ‘nightmare’
POLL: Lerwick traffic calming ‘nightmare’
03/10/2017
Shetland Wool Week organisers hail festival as one of the best yet
Shetland Wool Week organisers hail festival as one of the best yet
02/10/2017
Public consulted on draft proposals for Staney Hill development
Public consulted on draft proposals for Staney Hill development
12/12/2016
Challenges ahead but Staney Hill project progresses
Challenges ahead but Staney Hill project progresses
06/12/2016
Sun shines on a spectacular day at Voe
Sun shines on a spectacular day at Voe
07/08/2016

About Ryan Taylor

Ryan Taylor has worked as a reporter since 1995, and has been at The Shetland Times since 2007, covering a wide variety of news topics. Before then he reported for other newspapers in the Highlands, where he was raised, and in Fife, where he began his career with DC Thomson. He also has experience in broadcast journalism with Grampian Television. He has lived in Shetland since 2002, where he harbours an unhealthy interest in old cars and motorbikes.

View other stories by »

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

Copyright © 1996 - 2017 The Shetland Times LtdTerms and Conditions
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top