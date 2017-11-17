Hall committee uses ‘Shetland Times Day’ to bring folk together

The Staney Hill Hall is taking a new approach to getting folk through its doors – and The Shetland Times is playing a key part in helping it along.

That is because The Shetland Times Day has been established at the Staney Hill hall in Lerwick – and, predictably enough, it falls on a Friday.

The hall committee see their new initiative as a way of getting folk from the community together to discuss what has been in the news while helping ensure the hall is more widely used.

The idea was dreamt up by committee member John MacLellan, who saw it as a way of getting more folk together.

“The idea was to open up the hall – because the hall was available anyway – for the community to come in, meet for a cup of tea, and The Shetland Times would be there which would give people something to talk about.”

He said some people may remember things that had happened years ago and were recorded in Times Past. Folk might, he said, want to give a talk about what had happened.

Mr MacLellan said the hall committee could also invite representatives from groups and organisations, such as the NHS, to give a “half-hour slot” to talk about various issues concerning them.

There are also plans to involve the local CAB office, with a hope that representatives could give a talk on debt, or advise how to apply for funding or grants.

The event is being highlighted on the hall’s Facebook page, which is being kept updated by fellow committee member Karen Ridland.

It is one of a number of measures which is being adopted by members to raise more awareness about the hall. Next Thursday, the committee is holding a special Christmas tree lighting ceremony at half past six, to mark the approaching Festive season.

#ShetlandTimesDay