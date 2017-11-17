17th November 2017

Managers take holidays as first three jobs go at amenity trust

Shetland Amenity Trust has begun its redundancy process with two members of staff having already left and a third due to leave the trust this week, The Shetland Times understands.

At the trust’s monthly meeting on Wednesday, acting deputy manager Adam Johnson said the majority of redundancy consultations had been completed. Further discussions on the trust’s finances were being held in private, including the impact of cutting the workforce.

Interviews had been completed “where applicable,” he said, adding “a vast amount of calculations” had been carried out including those surrounding redundancies and savings.

“The feedback from staff has been positive considering the position that we find ourselves in. There has been negotiation and it has been challenging,” Mr Johnson told trustees.

In September staff at the trust were sent letters informing them of potential job losses.

It is understood two people have already been made redundant with another going this week. More letters confirming the position over redundancies are due on the back of the ongoing consultations.

The Shetland Times also understands that acting general manager Andy Steven is away on holiday until January and Mr Johnson will be going on holiday after this week until January. This is due to a backlog of annual leave and they are supporting staff in Shetland while away.

The trust has stated it needed to reduce its deficit by at least £200,000 in the current financial year, with no alternative than to look at reducing staff numbers.

Mr Johnson said after the public meeting that there were more discussions to take place with staff ending about mid-December. However, after the meeting this newspaper was made aware of three redundancies.

